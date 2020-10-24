x
Man dies after his truck hits a tree on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

Clayton Fisher, 33, died at the crash scene. Investigators said both speed and alcohol appear to have been contributing factors in the crash.
NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after he lost control of his truck and hit a tree overnight.

Norfolk Police responded sometime after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 5700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers found the driver seriously hurt. Clayton Fisher, 33, died at the scene of the crash.

Police said Fisher lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado and hit a tree. The truck then overturned.

Investigators said both speed and alcohol appear to have been contributing factors in the crash.

