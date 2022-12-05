Man died from October shooting

The shooting happened on October 22 around 10 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday.

On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said.

Once there, officers found a man who had been shot.

The department identified the man as 34-year-old Travis Blakely. He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Blakely died at the hospital as a result of his injuries on December 5, according to NPD.