Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police is investigating a crash that left one person dead overnight.

Police said the call came in around 12:15 a.m. Thursday of a single-vehicle wreck in the 8600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. That's off of East Bayview Boulevard.

A man died was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Traffic lanes on Chesapeake Boulevard are closed as police investigate.

Police have not released any details about what caused the crash or the victim's identity.