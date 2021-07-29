Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, hitting fence in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after a motorcycle crash that happened on East Brambleton Avenue Wednesday night.
The Norfolk Police Department said the motorcyclist lost control of his bike in the 800 block E. Brambleton around 11:40 p.m. He hit a fence.
Medics took him to the hospital. Doctors couldn't save his life.
Police hadn't released the man's name by early Thursday afternoon. Officers were in the process of contacting his family.
The police department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.