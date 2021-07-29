Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, hitting fence in Norfolk

Norfolk police said the motorcyclist was on a stretch of East Brambleton Avenue when the wreck happened.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after a motorcycle crash that happened on East Brambleton Avenue Wednesday night.

The Norfolk Police Department said the motorcyclist lost control of his bike in the 800 block E. Brambleton around 11:40 p.m. He hit a fence.

Medics took him to the hospital. Doctors couldn't save his life.

Police hadn't released the man's name by early Thursday afternoon. Officers were in the process of contacting his family.