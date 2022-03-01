Man dies after shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk

The victim died at the scene.

Police in Norfolk are investigating after a man died from a shooting on Saturday night.

According to a statement, the shooting happened on the 800 block of B Avenue. Police received the call at 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, David Burton, 30, of Norfolk, who died at the scene.