Man dies after shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk

Police in Norfolk are investigating after a man died from a shooting on Saturday night.
According to a statement, the shooting happened on the 800 block of B Avenue. Police received the call at 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the victim, David Burton, 30, of Norfolk, who died at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.