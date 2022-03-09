Man faces multiple charges after assaulting woman at MacArthur Center

She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, but she survived.

A man faces multiple charges after domestically assaulting a woman in August of 2021 at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

Previous coverage explains that police were called to the mall to help the woman around 12:30 p.m. on August 17, 2021.

She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, but she survived.

Her identity remains unreleased.

Now, the man responsible for her assault is being held accountable.

Avion Northan was charged with attempted first-degree murder today by a grand jury through the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Office, according to a statement.

Back in December of 2021, he was also charged with aggravated malicious wounding and assault against a family member.