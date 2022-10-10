Man faces charges after pedestrian crash in Norfolk

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition at this time.

A man faces charges in Norfolk after hitting a pedestrian while driving on Saturday.

According to a news release, the Norfolk Police Department got a call about the crash, which happened on the 300 block of Waterside Drive, at 9:20 p.m.

That's in the Waterside District downtown.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been hit.

He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. He's currently in critical condition.

The driver, Orlando Z. Swinger, Jr., stayed on-scene and cooperated with police.