Man facing trial for murder in Norfolk found guilty on unrelated charges

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been found guilty of attacking a woman inside her apartment nearly three years ago.



According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, a jury found Gary Morton guilty of assault, strangulation, and more after just 1 1/2 hours of deliberating. He's set to be sentenced on those charges in December.



This stems from an attack in Downtown Norfolk in September 2020.



in a separate case, Morton is accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington, who disappeared in Virginia Beach last summer. He faces several charges related to that case in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach.



He's due in court in Virginia Beach for a motions hearing in that case Tuesday morning.



His trial in Norfolk for murder and other charges is scheduled to begin on October 6, 2023.



In addition, Morton faced several charges in Chesapeake related to how and when he was taken into custody. However, all of those charges have been nolle prossed.