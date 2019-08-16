NORFOLK, Va. — A jury has convicted a man in the 2017 murder of a Norfolk State University football player.

Jaquan Anderson was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Ackies. The 18-year-old defensive lineman was shot and killed in October of 2017.

Ackies was in his first semester of college at NSU and had only been on campus for a few months.

Anderson's sentencing hearing is currently underway.

