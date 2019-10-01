NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said a call of a gunshot disturbance came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Granby Street. Arriving officers found a man outside, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

Police ask that if you have any information about this shooting, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

