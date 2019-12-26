NORFOLK, Va. — A Christmas Day shooting in Norfolk left one man hurt, police said.

The shooting happened sometime around 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police haven't released any suspect information.

As police continue to investigate this shooting, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

MORE CRIME NEWS

RELATED: One killed, three wounded in Christmas Day shooting in Richmond

RELATED: Have you seen him? Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve

RELATED: Police say Christmas Eve shooting in Portsmouth is a homicide

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.