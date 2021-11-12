Norfolk police: People arrested for shooting still firing when officers arrived

Detectives said two people face charges in connection with the shooting in Grandy Village. One person was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said detectives arrested two people in connection to a shooting that took place on Wiley Drive in Grandy Village Thursday.

Officers got to the 700 block of Wiley Dr. around 8:30 p.m. after they received a call about gunfire in the area. The officers said when they arrived they saw two people shooting guns. The officers confronted them. One was a 17-year-old boy, and the other was 20-year-old Mario D. McInnis.

The officers took the teenager and McInnis into custody.

Police said a man was hurt in the shooting. Medics took him to the hospital for treatment. Officers expected him to be all right.

The 17-year-old boy faces these charges:

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Willfully Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place

Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

Early Friday afternoon, he was in custody at the Norfolk Detention Center.

Police said McInnis faced charges of Reckless Handing of a Firearm and Possession of an Extended Magazine. He was in Norfolk City Jail Friday with no bond set.