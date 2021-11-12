Norfolk police: People arrested for shooting still firing when officers arrived

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said detectives arrested two people in connection to a shooting that took place on Wiley Drive in Grandy Village Thursday.
Officers got to the 700 block of Wiley Dr. around 8:30 p.m. after they received a call about gunfire in the area. The officers said when they arrived they saw two people shooting guns. The officers confronted them. One was a 17-year-old boy, and the other was 20-year-old Mario D. McInnis.
The officers took the teenager and McInnis into custody.
Police said a man was hurt in the shooting. Medics took him to the hospital for treatment. Officers expected him to be all right.
The 17-year-old boy faces these charges:
- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
- Willfully Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place
- Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile
Early Friday afternoon, he was in custody at the Norfolk Detention Center.
Police said McInnis faced charges of Reckless Handing of a Firearm and Possession of an Extended Magazine. He was in Norfolk City Jail Friday with no bond set.
Detectives said they still were looking into the incident. They encouraged anyone who has information about it to contact them by Crime Line. That number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers never have to give their names when they call to provide information to police for any crime. People also can submit tips to investigators by using the P3Tips mobile app.