Man in electric wheelchair dies after being hit by pickup truck in Norfolk

A man trying to cross the street in his electrical wheelchair died after being hit by a pickup truck on Saturday, Norfolk police said.

The crash happened sometime after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Bayview Boulevard. That's off of Tidewater Drive.

Police said 58-year-old David W. Ford was trying to cross over E. Bayview Boulevard from Meadowbrook Lane in his electric wheelchair when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado was traveling westbound on E. Bayview Boulevard.

Ford died at the hospital.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this incident.