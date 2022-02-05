Man hurt after early morning shooting in Norfolk's NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning and left a man injured.
A statement from the Norfolk Police Department said that at 12:45 a.m., officers went to the 100 block of Starke Street after getting reports of gunshots. That's in the NEON District.
When they got there, they were told that a 24-year-old man had been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and that his injuries weren't life-threatening.
The victim's name hasn't been released at this time.
Investigators think he was shot in a parking lot near the 700 block of Granby Street. That's near the U.S. District Courthouse.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.