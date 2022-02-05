Man hurt after early morning shooting in Norfolk's NEON District

Investigators think the man was shot in a parking lot on the 700 block of Granby Street. He was taken to a hospital before police officers got to the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning and left a man injured.

A statement from the Norfolk Police Department said that at 12:45 a.m., officers went to the 100 block of Starke Street after getting reports of gunshots. That's in the NEON District.

When they got there, they were told that a 24-year-old man had been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and that his injuries weren't life-threatening.

The victim's name hasn't been released at this time.

Investigators think he was shot in a parking lot near the 700 block of Granby Street. That's near the U.S. District Courthouse.

An ‘incident’ had @NorfolkPD rope of a section of Granby Street in the Neon District overnight.



The scene even stretched to Starke St where officer place several evidence markers on the ground.



We’re working to get more details this morning.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/O4klluPHHi — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 2, 2022

Looks like this incident caused some damage to one business.



Shattered glass continues to fall from O.J. Wholesale Inc. this morning.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/cY9FZGJHHy — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 2, 2022