NORFOLK, Va. — Police said they're investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Dispatchers were called about a shooting in the 200 block of West 34th Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, but police aren't sure of his condition.

Police haven't said anything else about the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

