Man seriously injured after shooting near E. Virginia Beach Blvd in Norfolk

It happened on Myrtle Avenue, which is also close to Norfolk State University.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after a late night shooting on Friday in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, they received a call at 11:30 p.m. to respond to the 2700 block of Myrtle Avenue. That's right off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

They found the man at the scene, whose identity and condition are not known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online here.