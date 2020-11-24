Man killed in late-night shooting in Norfolk

Police say the shooting happened on Corprew Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Norfolk.

Authorities said it happened in the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue, not far from Majestic Avenue and Norfolk State University, just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on any possible suspects at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.