Police ask for help finding 45-year-old man missing out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been missing out of Norfolk since Wednesday. Norfolk police say they are concerned about his well-being.

David Simpson Jr., 45, was last seen on Wednesday near 2100 Jeffrey Drive.

Simpson is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short blonde hair, fair skin and blue eyes. He can often be seen in the Norview and Ocean View neighborhoods of the city.