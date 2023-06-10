Police ask for help finding 45-year-old man missing out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been missing out of Norfolk since Wednesday. Norfolk police say they are concerned about his well-being.
David Simpson Jr., 45, was last seen on Wednesday near 2100 Jeffrey Drive.
Simpson is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short blonde hair, fair skin and blue eyes. He can often be seen in the Norview and Ocean View neighborhoods of the city.
Police say they are concerned about his well-being and ask anyone who may have seen him, or who knows where he is located is asked to call 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.