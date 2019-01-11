NORFOLK, Va. — A Honduran national pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally reentering the United States. Juan Carlos Gomez-Guevara, 31, was recently convicted of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age, according to G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In court documents, Gomez-Guevara was deported in May 2015. Norfolk police arrested him in March 2019 and charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual assault of a child.

Gomez-Guevara was convicted in September in Norfolk Circuit Court of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age, the news release said.

Gomez-Guevara pleaded guilty to illegal reentry of a removed alien and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

He will be sentenced on February 5, 2020.

