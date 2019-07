NORFOLK, Va. — A man will spend the next 27 years behind bars for his role in a shooting that left another man dead.

Charles Travis Poff Junior was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court. Poff had pleaded guilty to shooting Lawrence Williams on West 35th Street back in April of 2018.

Williams died in the hospital two days after the shooting.

Poff's co-defendant, Kydon Taylor, pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this year. He is still awaiting sentencing.

