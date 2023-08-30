Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison for rape, and manslaughter in connection to Ocean View deaths

Ebong, 43, was initially arrested in 2021 on charges of rape and sexual assault that were unrelated to the manslaughter charges.

NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Ebong, a Norfolk man who was convicted on involuntary manslaughter and sexual assault charges in September, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Ebong, 43, was initially arrested in 2021 on charges of rape and sexual assault that were unrelated to the manslaughter charges.

According to an affidavit related to Ebong's arrest, the initial set of charges stemmed from complaints made by two women. One of those women, who accused Ebong of rape, testified in a preliminary hearing in 2021.

At the time of his arrest in 2021, the Norfolk Police Department was also looking into the deaths of two women -- Sheena West and Kelsey Paton.

They were found dead months apart in the area of Hillside Avenue, near where Ebong lived in Ocean View.

Ebong was not initially connected to the murders, but police found evidence of "criminal activity" near their bodies, which led them to arrest Ebong.

On Jan. 5, 2022, a grand jury indicted him on the following charges: