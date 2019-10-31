NORFOLK, Va. — A stabbing outside a popular Ghent pizza place left one man seriously hurt overnight.

Norfolk police received the call of a stabbing around 1:35 a.m. Thursday near Cogan's Pizza at 1901 Colonial Avenue.

The man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

According to a Facebook Event post, there was a Halloween costume contest at Cogan's Pizza on Thursday night. That event was supposed to go on until 2 a.m.

