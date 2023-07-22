x
Norfolk

Man seriously injured after crash on I-64 in Norfolk

According to Virginia State Police, it happened at Bay Avenue in Norfolk around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday.
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a crash that happened on I-64 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). 

It happened at Bay Avenue around 2:35 p.m. A car with two people hit the highway guardrail after the driver lost control. The passenger, a 26-year-old man, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, according to VSP. 

He was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver, 21-year-old Mariya Shemika, was injured but is expected to be okay. She was wearing a seatbelt. 

VSP said alcohol was a factor in the crash. It is still under investigation, and charges are pending. 

