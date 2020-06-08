Videos show man motionless after being hit by car in JANAF; Norfolk police take woman into custody

People posted videos on Facebook. They show the moments after someone hit a man with a car. He was critically hurt. Officers said it was a case of domestic assault.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said they were investigating a domestic assault that left a man severely injured Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about it around 3:45 p.m. It was in the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police didn't give many details about what happened, but a number of people posted and shared videos of the aftermath on Facebook. The videos show the man motionless on the ground at JANAF Shopping Center.

People shooting the videos provided a narrative of what they saw prior to the start of their recordings. They said a woman ran the man down with a car. You could hear at least one person in one video saying that he still was breathing while he was on the ground.

The police department tweeted that officers took a woman into custody at the scene.

Medics took the man to the hospital. His injuries were critical.