NORFOLK, Va. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after Norfolk police found him shot overnight.

Police received the call around 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 9300 block of Chesapeake Street. The restaurant Cap'n Ron's is in that area.

Officers found the man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

