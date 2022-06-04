Man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

Someone called police about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Norfolk Police.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night.

According to Norfolk Police, someone reported a shooting in the 3300 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 9:30 p.m.

The location is not far from the Walmart Neighborhood Market near the intersection for E. Princess Anne Road and Ingleside Road.

Police said medics transported a man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3Tips app. You can remain anonymous.