x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

Someone called police about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Norfolk Police.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night. 

According to Norfolk Police, someone reported a shooting in the 3300 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 9:30 p.m. 

The location is not far from the Walmart Neighborhood Market near the intersection for E. Princess Anne Road and Ingleside Road. 

Police said medics transported a man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3Tips app. You can remain anonymous. 

More Videos

In Other News

More gun violence patients in hospitals