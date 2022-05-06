Man seriously hurt after stabbing in Norfolk, police say

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and his name and condition haven't been released at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured Sunday.

According to a tweet, officers got a call about the incident at 3:45 a.m. and went to the scene, which was on the 100 block of Hough Avenue.

That's in the Berkley area.

When they arrived, they found a man with critical injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and his name and condition haven't been released at this time.