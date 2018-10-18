NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, a man was hit by a car at Hampton Boulevard and 27th Street around 2:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries while the driver stayed at the scene.

Norfolk police are warning drivers to expect delays as they currently have the southbound lanes of Hampton Blvd. closed between 27th and 30th streets.

