Man seriously injured in shooting in Norfolk's Park Place

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened in the 700 block of W. 28th Street around 11:50 a.m. That's in the Park Place section of the city.
One man was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police haven't released any suspect information yet or what may have led to the shooting. If you know anything that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips app to submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.