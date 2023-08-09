Man seriously injured in shooting in Norfolk's Park Place

According to police, it happened in the 700 block of W. 28th Street around 11:50 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 700 block of W. 28th Street around 11:50 a.m. That's in the Park Place section of the city.

One man was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.