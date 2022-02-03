Man seriously injured in shooting at convenience store in Norfolk

The shooting happened March 2 at the 600 block of East Liberty Street.

A man was left with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday shooting in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 600 block of East Liberty Street. Police got the call at 12:40 p.m.

That's near the Shop 'N' Go convenience store in the Hardy Field area of Norfolk.

By 1:45 p.m., police hadn't shared the name or current condition of the victim. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here. You may be eligible for an up to $1,000 cash reward.