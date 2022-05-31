x
Norfolk

Norfolk police: Man seriously injured after shooting on Philpotts Road

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night. 

According to police, it happened on the 800 block of Philpotts Road. Officers first got the 911 call at 11:45 p.m. 

When they got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. 

His name has not been released yet, but a police department spokesman said he's in stable condition at this time. 

If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.

