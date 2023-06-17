Man seriously injured when he was struck by a light rail train in Norfolk

A man described only as "middle-aged" had to be extricated from underneath the train by Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously injured Friday night when he struck by a light rail train at the Ingleside Station near Ballentine Blvd. in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, this happened at around 10:30 p.m. A man described only as "middle-aged" had to be extricated from underneath the train by Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel.

No other details about what happened that led to the man being struck or why he might have been on the tracks were provided.

The spokesperson said the man suffered "significant injuries" and was taken to a local hospital.