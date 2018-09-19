A man was shot and stabbed during a home invasion early morning Wednesday, Norfolk police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., dispatchers received a gunshot disturbance call in the 2200 block of Courtney Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is expected to recover, police said.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

