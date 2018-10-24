NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are investigating a robbery that turned into a shooting Tuesday night on Lafayette Boulevard.

The robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. at a bus stop in the 2900 block of Lafayette Boulevard, police said.

A 57-year-old man told police that while he was waiting for a bus, someone armed with a gun walked up behind him and demanded money.

The man was shot during the robbery, police said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

Police said there were three suspects who were wearing all black.

Call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

