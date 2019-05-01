NORFOLK, Va. — A 43-year-old man was shot in his hand when he attempted to rob two people by gunpoint Friday, police said in a news release.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Bland Street for an attempted robbery.

Officers found two people who said that an armed man with a gun approached them as they were walking to their vehicle.

The man demanded money from them, police said.

The man, identified as Rashaad B. Spencer, hit one of the victims in the head with the gun and the victim fought back.

During the struggle, Spencer was shot in the hand.

After being shot, Spencer fled the area on foot.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Bon Secours-DePaul Medical Center. He had minor injuries.

Spencer arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital seeking treatment for his gunshot wound.

Spencer was arrested at the hospital and charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and malicious wounding.

Once Spencer is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail.

