NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Friday, police said.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that it happened in the 1300 block of Bolton Street around 2 p.m.

Police said a man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died from his injuries. No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

