NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hurt. He is expected to be OK.

Norfolk dispatch confirmed the shooting happened on West 27th Street, which is located near Monticello Ave.

This happened after 11 Tuesday night.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.

