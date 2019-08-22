NORFOLK, Va. — An altercation in the early morning Thursday led to a man being stabbed in Norfolk, police said.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Courtney Avenue.

Officers found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound. His injury isn't considered life-threatening.

The man told police he was with an acquaintance, Antwon Jones, when the two got into an altercation.

Jones, 47, stabbed the man and left before police arrived.

Jones is charged with malicious wounding and carjacking.

He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

