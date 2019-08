NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatch said the call came in around 3:46 a.m. in the 2400 block of Courtney Avenue.

One man was stabbed and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police detained one person in connection with the stabbing.

