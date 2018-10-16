NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night.

According to officials, Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 7:10 p.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Krick Street.

The victim, suffering from life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials did not release any more information.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

