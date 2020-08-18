Norfolk police arrest 4 people in connection to deadly shooting of man from Chesapeake

The shooting happened on Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue near Norfolk State University. Police said the victim was Charles Sparks, 33, of Chesapeake.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested four people after a Tuesday morning shooting led to a man's death.

Officers were called to Park Crescent and Norchester Avenue at 10:30 a.m. after learning that someone was shot there. That location is just a few streets away from Norfolk State University's campus.

Police say Charles Sparks, 33, was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday, an update went out to say the Chesapeake man had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thursday, police said they had arrested four people as a result of their investigation.

Two Norfolk residents, Peter Babar, 49, and Donell Small Jr., 26, were charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm.

Two other Norfolk residents, Krystal Bowers, 30, and Delphine Simmons, 52, have been arrested and charged with "accessory after the fact."

All four suspects are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

No other details have been released at this time.