NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives said they charged and arrested a Norfolk man in connection to the stabbing at Cogans Pizza in Norfolk.

Police said 30-year-old Joshua D. Fisers turned himself in on Friday afternoon to the Norfolk Police Operations Center.

Detectives said Fisers was involved in a stabbing that took place on October 31, around 1:35 a.m. Police officers were called to the Ghent restaurant located at 1901 Colonial Avenue for a report of a person suffering from stab wounds.

When first responders arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers on the scene found three other men were also stabbed.

Police said the other three men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told 13News Now that the incident started when two men got into an argument. A fight broke out and the suspect, Fisers, stabbed the 34-year-old man. The other three men were injured while attempting to break up the fight.

According to a Facebook Event post, there was a Halloween costume contest at Cogans Pizza that night. That event was supposed to go on until 2 a.m.

Fisers has been charged with four counts of malicious wounding. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

As detectives continue to investigate this stabbing, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

