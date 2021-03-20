March Madness, NSU run a big win for fans and sports bars seeking normalcy

The Norfolk State Spartans face-off against No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Saturday at 9:20pm.

NORFOLK, Va. — NCAA March Madness is back, and bartender Cory Kevans already likes what he sees.

“It feels good to go back to normalcy," said Kevans, who works at Baxter's Sports Lounge in downtown Norfolk.

Fans were shocked last year when the national collegiate basketball tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the tournament returns with Norfolk State University participating in the "Big Dance." That's good news for Hampton Roads fans and restaurants.

“The restrictions being a little more relaxed, this helps us to make a little more money. And this makes people want to come out,” Kevans said.

For a year, the pandemic has put the full-court press on sports bars. But this NCAA tournament could mark a comeback. Alcohol can once again be sold later, until midnight.

The number of vaccinated people grows every day.

"Behold the green and gold!" said Maynard Scales while eating at Roger Brown's Sports Bar and Restaurant in Portsmouth.

Scales is a proud graduate of Norfolk State and is ready for the team's game against top-ranked Gonzaga Saturday night. It’s his first time at Roger Brown's in months. His beloved Spartans and March Madness brought him back.

“That obviously can drive a lot of revenue for local bars," said Scales. "But for us to make it in, that obviously helps a great deal.”