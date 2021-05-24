Marco Polo, largest container ship to visit East Coast, makes stop in Port of Virginia

The crew of the Marco Polo docked the nearly 1,300-foot monster of a ship at Norfolk's Port of Virginia on Sunday.

Joseph Harris, a spokesperson for the port, said the Marco Polo was the largest container ship to visit the East Coast to date.

This vessel can transport 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). That beats out the last record, set in April, when the MSC Virgo visited. The Virgo has a 15,072 TEU capacity.

Stephen Edwards, the CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, said the docking of such massive carriers showed that $800 million in expansion and modernization investments were well spent.

“It’s customers like CMA CGM that understand the value of what is taking place here: capability, efficiency, fluidity and customer service," he wrote.

The Marco Polo made its stop, hosted some tours and had left port again by Monday afternoon.