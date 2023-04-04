Hampton police chief is set to become next Norfolk police chief

An official announcement should come later this week. His start date is not immediately known.

NORFOLK, Va. — The search for a Norfolk police chief has dragged on almost a year.

The city hired a search firm and interviewed candidates from across the nation.

But in the end -- they didn't have to look outside Hampton Roads.

A source confirms to 13News Now that Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot will become the next Norfolk Police Chief.

Talbot has been the Hampton police chief since July 2021.

City Manager Chip Filer invited Talbot to sit in on interviews with the finalists for the job as the city worked to whittle down its finalist list. Our source tells us that Talbot had not applied for the job at that time.

Public records show that Talbot was making $180,000 in Hampton when he was first hired in 2021.

It's not immediately clear what his new salary in Norfolk will be.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith will retire on April 14.