Mass clinic at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall set to re-open this Tuesday

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is returning to the site as a multi-city partnership, after FEMA left more than a month ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — Vaccination sites across the state are winding down, but in just two days the mass clinic at Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is making a comeback.

Clinics will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The first clinic is this Tuesday, June 22.

Dr. Parham Jaberi of the Virginia Department of Health said the clinic is re-opening so people have another avenue to get the shot.

He said, this time, instead of FEMA running the clinic, it’s a collaboration between health departments in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

“The idea there is just to have a footprint. Just to have a regional footprint," Dr. Jaberi said.

“The success of that [the clinic], we’re going to have to wait and see. But I think perhaps having that footprint, just in case people can’t get into their doctor’s offices and into the pharmacy, it’s just one more avenue to ensure individuals have access to vaccinations.”

The health department was working with FEMA to offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shots towards the end of the clinic in May, but they hit a snag.

“What happened unfortunately, we had a pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccines and people were concerned and really wanted the two-dose vaccine and we didn’t want to turn anyone away," Dr. Jaberi said.

So the health department started offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in addition to Johnson and Johnson; And they’re keeping the site open to ensure people have access to the vaccine.

The plan, this time around, is to keep the site open until the end of July, but Dr. Jaberi said it could be extended.

“We know the community knows where the Military Circle Mall is," he said. "It’s very central in terms of geography and it can serve a number of individuals.”

Walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic but advanced registration is encouraged.