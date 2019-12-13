NORFOLK, Va. — A Maury High School student in Norfolk was taken to the hospital after lighting ammunition on fire Friday. School officials said it's on lockdown after the incident.

A school spokesperson Barbara Hunter said the male student was reportedly holding one or two rounds of ammunition in his hands when he lit them on fire around 1:15 p.m., causing them to explode.

The student was treated by a nurse on school property before being taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was harmed.

At 2:30 p.m., the lockdown at the school was still in place. Hunter told 13News Now that the student told police there was a weapon. Officers are searching the building, and school will not be let out until the all-clear is given.

No other information was released at this time.

