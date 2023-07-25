Norfolk officials, Pamunkey Indian Tribe say meeting on stalled casino project was 'productive'

Their statement comes after developers for the HeadWaters Resort & Casino project nixed their presentation to the city’s Architecture Review Board Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The meeting between Norfolk officials and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to discuss the stalled casino project in the city was "productive," the two sides said Tuesday.

Their statement comes after developers for the HeadWaters Resort & Casino project nixed their presentation to the city’s Architecture Review Board on Monday, at the request of city officials.

It wasn't specified what was discussed at the meeting, but both sides stated their commitment to getting the project off the ground.

"Both sides remain fully committed to building a first-class destination resort and casino along the Elizabeth River and will work diligently together in the weeks ahead to lay out a plan and schedule to develop the project as quickly as possible," the joint statement read.

Mayor Kenny Alexander said the casino will be "a tremendous asset to the city, its residents and the entire Commonwealth and will be premier destination for many.”

Robert Gray, the chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, said they're eager to get the project started.

“The Tribe has not wavered in its commitment to deliver on our promise to the citizens of Norfolk – to construct a resort and casino of which the Tribe, the City and their citizens can be proud," Gray wrote. "The significance of this project to the region, the recognized tribes that will benefit from it and the entire Commonwealth cannot be overstated."

Weeks ago, developers submitted updated site plans and new renderings revealing an updated buildout of a full casino project, now intended to be built in two phases, with an "initial" phase offering casino gaming space.