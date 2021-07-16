Men's apparel, hat wear retailer in Norfolk celebrates 97 years of business, moves to new downtown location

Surviving the Great Depression era and the coronavirus pandemic, this retailer proves its strength in multiple ways.

NORFOLK, Va. — Michael Benton owns Stark & Legum. The Norfolk men's and hat wear retailer is on its 97th year in business.

Previous owner Sonny Legum mentored Benton. Legum is the son and nephew of the store's original founders.

When Benton took over in 2013, he made Legum this promise.

“We’re trying to make it to that 100-year mark because a lot of businesses don’t make it that long," said Benton.

According to an H&R Block study, more than 59 percent of surveyed small business owners reported less revenue than expected in 2020.

The same study also highlighted that more than half of Black small business owners experienced a 50 percent decrease in revenue during the pandemic, compared to 37 percent among white business owners.

"I said, ‘oh, are we going make it through this pandemic?’ Which we did and then the move came up," said Benton.

The store just moved six doors down to a new location at 723 Granby Street. They celebrated with a ribbon-cutting opening Thursday morning.

With the business still in operation, that means it has survived the Great Depression era and the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a generational customer base because we have guys who come in and say, ‘my father shopped here years ago,'" said Benton.

And he told 13News Now it’s a combination of customer base and customer service that's kept them afloat.

“Making that customer satisfied, having them come back and repeat business over and over," said Benton.

He carries on the legacy of this store while shaping his own as a Black business owner in the community.

"The thing about it is that the community respects us...and again, our customer base in this area has been really, really dedicated," he said.