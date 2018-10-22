NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 48-year-old Belizian national was sentenced to 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including two pounds of Fentanyl.

According to court documents, Fiorman Erick Gillett, who was living in the U.S. illegally, conspired with others to ship three pounds of 100 percent pure methamphetamine and nearly two pounds of pure Fentanyl from Texas to Virginia.

The amount of Fentanyl shipped to Virginia by Gillett was enough to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

As part of the plea agreement, Gillett will be deported after completing his prison sentence.

